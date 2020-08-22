Roy C. Nash
Naples, FL - Roy C. Nash, of Naples, FL, passed away on August 20, due to the ravages of stomach and esophageal cancers. He was 78 years old. Roy was predeceased by his parents, Dr. and Mrs.Michael C. and Evelyn E. Nash.
Roy leaves behind his loving wife, Erna V.C. Nash of Naples, FL, his sister Claire Handalian, of Lincoln, MA, his sister Laura Peterson (Eric) of Byfield, MA, his brother Michael Nash (Lisa) of San Mateo, CA, his sister Pamela Nash (Morten Christensen) of Delray Beach, FL and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is a graduate of the oldest boy's preparatory school in America (founded in 1763), now called The Governor's Academy, of Byfield, MA (and now co-ed). He has a B.A. degree in economics from Cornell University of Ithaca, NY and an M.B.A. degree from Columbia University of New York City.
Roy became a successful Certified Public Accountant, first as a Partner with one of the two predecessor firms of Ernst & Young, then as a senior financial executive with a major telephone company that is now part of Verizon. His CPA career gave him the opportunity to see the world, living and working a total of seven years in Madrid, Spain, London, England and Brussels,Belgium.
In his younger days, military service was compulsory. Roy met his obligation by joining the 513th Maintenance Battalion - an Army Reserve Unit based in Boston, MA. In early 1968, this unit was activated and sent to Vietnam, so Roy was able to add "Phu Bai" to the list of foreign places he has lived!
Roy was fond of saying, "Enjoy life when you can, since you don't know when you cannot." Cancer proved him right.
