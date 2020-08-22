1/
Roy C. Nash
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roy C. Nash

Naples, FL - Roy C. Nash, of Naples, FL, passed away on August 20, due to the ravages of stomach and esophageal cancers. He was 78 years old. Roy was predeceased by his parents, Dr. and Mrs.Michael C. and Evelyn E. Nash.

Roy leaves behind his loving wife, Erna V.C. Nash of Naples, FL, his sister Claire Handalian, of Lincoln, MA, his sister Laura Peterson (Eric) of Byfield, MA, his brother Michael Nash (Lisa) of San Mateo, CA, his sister Pamela Nash (Morten Christensen) of Delray Beach, FL and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is a graduate of the oldest boy's preparatory school in America (founded in 1763), now called The Governor's Academy, of Byfield, MA (and now co-ed). He has a B.A. degree in economics from Cornell University of Ithaca, NY and an M.B.A. degree from Columbia University of New York City.

Roy became a successful Certified Public Accountant, first as a Partner with one of the two predecessor firms of Ernst & Young, then as a senior financial executive with a major telephone company that is now part of Verizon. His CPA career gave him the opportunity to see the world, living and working a total of seven years in Madrid, Spain, London, England and Brussels,Belgium.

In his younger days, military service was compulsory. Roy met his obligation by joining the 513th Maintenance Battalion - an Army Reserve Unit based in Boston, MA. In early 1968, this unit was activated and sent to Vietnam, so Roy was able to add "Phu Bai" to the list of foreign places he has lived!

Roy was fond of saying, "Enjoy life when you can, since you don't know when you cannot." Cancer proved him right.

For online condolences, please visit www.fullernaples.com.










To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Naples Daily News from Aug. 22 to Aug. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved