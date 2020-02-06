|
|
Rudolph (Rudy) Balocki
Naples - Rudolph (Rudy) Balocki, 93, loving son, husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend died Sunday, January 12, 2020 in Naples, Florida. Rudy was born on December 19, 1926 in New Britain, CT, son of the late Attilio and Maria (Battalini) Balocki.
In 1993, Rudy and Janet (DiFazio) Balocki, his late, beloved wife of 37 years, left Newington and, later Hope Valley, RI, to move to Florida where he began his second career as an associate at the Publix grocery store at the Shops of Old Marco. Rudy adored his job and became the unofficial "mayor" of Marco Island because he touched so many with his friendly smile and love of connecting with people. Very reluctantly, he retired from Publix at the age of 89 after 22 years of service. A devoted family man and friend who always did what was asked of him without complaint, Rudy will be greatly missed.
Relatives and friends may gather for a celebration of Rudy's life on Saturday, February 15, from 2:00 to 5:00 PM at Hodges-Josberger Funeral Home, 577 E. Elkcam Circle, Marco Island. Military honors will take place at 2:30 PM. For the full memorial or share a memory or words of comfort with Rudy's family, please visit https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/naples-fl/rudolph-balocki-8996292
Published in Naples Daily News from Feb. 6 to Feb. 9, 2020