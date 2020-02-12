|
Russel Wayne Simon
Born in Fort Wayne, Indiana to Etta Mooney Simon and Galen R. Simon. Wayne graduated from Ft. Wayne Northside High School where he played basketball and ran track.
Survived by his wife of 64 years, Lyndal Reed Simon and children Cynthia Simon Vaughn (Jonathan), Eric Reed Simon (Susan) and Karen Simon Budde (Mark), brother DeVon Allen Simon, sister-in-law Carol Simon and nephew Michael Simon. Grandchildren Laura Vaughn, Michael Vaughn (Anne), Jeffrey Vaughn, Thomas Simon (Hannah), Scott Simon, Emily Budde, Matthew Budde. Great grandchildren Emma Lynn Vaughn and Rennie Reed Simon.
He served in the U.S. Army from 1949-1952. After graduating from Indiana University in 1956, he worked for Ford Motor Company and Miles Laboratories before moving to Grand Rapids, MI in 1966 to become an owner and President of Wolverine Tractor & Equipment Company. He spent many happy retirement years as a resident of Naples, FL where he lived at the Wilderness Country Club.
Although Wayne was an avid golfer and basketball fan, particularly of his beloved Hoosiers, nothing was more important to him than his family. The much loved "Grampsman" will be missed by his grandchildren and 2 great granddaughters all of whom meant the world to him.
A Celebration of Life service is scheduled for Friday February 21, 2020 at 3:00pm at the Naples United Church of Christ, 5200 Crayton Rd., Naples, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a .
Published in Naples Daily News from Feb. 12 to Feb. 17, 2020