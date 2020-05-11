Services
Naples - Russell A. Musser, age 87, went to be with the Lord on May 8,2020 at home in Naples, FL. Russ was born January 24, 1933 and raised in Donnelsville, OH. Growing up as a farm boy he learned a strong work ethic. This trait guided him as he rose to the top of his profession with Paul Revere Insurance Company in Columbus, OH. The insurance business continued to serve him well until his retirement in 2015.

Bringing a smile to his face was hunting out West, boating, water skiing, cheering on Ohio State and traveling. The highlight for Russ and Carol was their Around the World flight on the Concorde.

Russ is survived by Carol, his adored wife of 35 years. He was preceded in death by the mother of his daughters, Sue. Russ leaves his daughters Anita (Mike) Swanson, Lore (Chris) Ludwig, stepson Von Gugliotta, grandchildren Kirsten (Ian), Kyle, Eric, Michael and an expected great grandchild. Survivors also include 3 sisters and 1 brother.

A special thank you to the "Three C's" Carol M., Carol P. and Carina who so lovingly cared for him during the final chapter of his life.

A celebration of Russ' life will be held at a later date at The Arlington. Contributions to the would be appreciated.
Published in Naples Daily News from May 11 to May 13, 2020
