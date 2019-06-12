|
Russell Lloyd Geldmacher
Naples - Russell L. Geldmacher, 91, of Naples, Fla., and Elgin, Il passed away in the comfort of his home with his loving partner Patti Runkel by his side on June 2, 2019.
He was born August 30, 1927 and raised in Elgin Il, the son of Walter C. and Emma Goers Geldmacher along with his 3 brothers, Robert, Ralph and Donald; all preceded Russ in death.
Russ is survived by his adoring family ~ partner of 21 years Patti Runkel of Naples, Fl; 4 loving children Jay Geldmacher (and Judy) of Palm Dessert, Ca and Elgin, Il; Cathy Nathan (and Bob) of Deerfield, Il; Lisa Perry (and Brett) of Elgin, Il; Tom Geldmacher (and Audra) of Verona, Wi as well as Richard Runkel (and Kaelyn). Papa/Grandpa was blessed with 12 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Prior to his retirement in 1996, for 20 years Russ (along with his partner Russ Gardner) co-owned Gardner & Geldmacher, a premier and highly respected Premium Co which provided businesses with gifts and rewards to recognize employees for their sales achievements and service. Formerly he worked for Bulova Watch Co and after graduating from Marquette University he started his career with Elgin Watch Co.
Russ proudly served as a member of the United States Army. He was stationed in Japan after WW II, under the direction of General Douglas A. MacArthur as
part of the rehabilitation and occupation.
Mr Geldmacher raised his family in Elgin Il where he also had attended high school.
At EHS, Russ began a multitude of illustrious athletic endeavors including but not limited to basketball, baseball and golf. His athleticism is legendary along with his love of nature, art and music.
He spent many summers in Powers Lake, Wi with his partner Patti, family and friends. where he loved to sail, fish and entertain.
Among unending attributes, Russ will be remembered as the man everyone loved! ~ and equally Russ cherished his time with family and friends.
Russ enjoyed spending time at his church homes in Elgin and of late in Naples at Vanderbilt Presbyterian Church.
Memorial Services will be held both in Naples, Fl and Elgin, il as follows:
*Celebration of Life at Vanderbilt Presbyterian Church on Monday June 17th @ 1:00PM. Refreshments will follow in the VPC Fellowship Hall. All are welcome. Officiating is Rev. Robert J Marrow.
*Celebration of Life in Elgin, Illinois - date and location to follow later this summer.
In Lieu of flowers please send memorial contributions to:
Vitas Healthcare, 4980 Tamiami Trail North, Suite 102, Naples, Fl 34103
Published in Naples Daily News on June 12, 2019