Carter-Trent Funeral Home - Kingsport
520 Watauga Street
Kingsport, TN 37660
(423) 254-4101
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
2:30 PM - 4:00 PM
Carter-Trent Funeral Home - Kingsport
520 Watauga Street
Kingsport, TN 37660
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
4:00 PM
Carter-Trent Funeral Home - Kingsport
520 Watauga Street
Kingsport, TN 37660
Interment
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
11:30 AM
Oak Hill Cemetery
800 Truxton Dr.
Kingsport, TN
Russell Waggoner


1925 - 2019
Russell Waggoner Obituary
Russell Waggoner

Naples - Receiving of friends will be at Carter-Trent Funeral Home 520 Watauga St. Kingsport, Tennessee from 2:30 to 4:00 pm on Saturday, June 29, 2019 with Funeral Service immediately following at 4:00 pm with Rev. Jim Sanders and Rev. Bobby Sanders officiating. Interment will be at 11:30 am on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Oak Hill Cemetery, 800 Truxton Dr., Kingsport, Tennessee. John Maupin, Ed Caulfield, Gary Kalogeros, Constantine Kalogeros, Peter Gosselin, and Bill Testerman will serve as pallbearers. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 11:20 am.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mid South Chapter, 2020 Meadowview Parkway Suite 100 Kingsport, Tennessee 37660 () or a .

To send a condolence to the family please visit our website at www.cartertrent.com.

Carter-Trent Funeral Home is serving the Waggoner family.
Published in Naples Daily News on June 29, 2019
