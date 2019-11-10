|
Ruth Emmitt Gill
Naples - Ruth Emmitt Gill died on November 9, 2019 at age 101.Born in Luckey, Ohio, Mrs.Gill graduated from Bowling Green State University then taught elementary school. A week before Pearl Harbor she married Richard Edward Gill, former CEO of the Cement Division of National Gypsum (Huron Cement). In 1948 she won the Virginia Federation of Women's Clubs Outstanding Woman of the Year Award. A Life Master in bridge, an avid gardener and antique collector, she also was a voracious reader. Her greatest joy was introducing her grandchildren to travel, culminating in an extended trip on Cunard's QE 2 for the millennium. By example, she taught us to never give up, and that "the best and most beautiful things in life cannot be seen, they are felt with the heart." She is survived by her son, Lawrence Emmitt Gill (Lee); three grandchildren, Lawrence Emmitt Gill II, MaryLang Gill McDade (Cory), Carter Paden Gill; and a sister, Grace Baker. Burial will be in Cuba, New York's Cemetery following a private service at Christ Episcopal Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Helen Keller International.
Published in Naples Daily News from Nov. 10 to Nov. 12, 2019