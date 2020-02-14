|
Ruth Lois Eppsteiner
Naples, Florida - Loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, and devoted friend to all who knew her, Ruth Lois Eppsteiner passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on February 11 in Naples Florida at 102 loving years young. Her elegant departure was embraced with the absence of suffering!
Ruth was a woman who cherished and loved family and friends far above anything else. When looking over 102 years of her personal history, her love and devotion to family and friends was enriched by the caring and support given to her by her aunts and uncles after the early death of her own mother. This fertile soil of love enriched her heart and compassion over the next 102 years!
Her later life was deeply nourished by her Buddhist practice and she will be greatly missed by her friends in the Florida Community of Mindfulness who basked in her love and kindness for so many years.
Ruth was predeceased by Lawrence Eppsteiner, her beloved husband of 57 years. She is survived and loved by her children, Beth Eppsteiner, Fred Eppsteiner, his wife Angie Parrish, Rob Eppsteiner, daughter-in-law Betsy Eppsteiner; grandchildren Karuna Reiff, Ty Eppsteiner, Robert Eppsteiner, George Eppsteiner, and their spouses Erin Eppsteiner, Holly Straut Eppsteiner, Marce Eppsteiner, and Newton Reiff; great grandchildren Tess and Ruthie Eppsteiner, Leo and Metta Reiff, and Indra Eppsteiner and by so many friends of all ages.
Ruth was love, is love, and will always be loved by all who were touched by her beautiful heart. We miss her, long for her, and know she has entered the Great Peace!
A funeral service for her will be held at the Florida Community of Mindfulness, 6501 North Nebraska Avenue, Tampa, 33604 on Sunday afternoon, February 16th at 3 PM.
