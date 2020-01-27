|
Ruth M. Hogg
Naples - Ruth M. Hogg, 91, of Naples, FL and formerly of York, PA passed away peacefully on January 21, 2020. She was the wife of the late Harold H. Hogg to whom she was married for 64 years prior to his death on June 3, 2014.
Born January 27, 1928 in Philadelphia, PA, she was the daughter of the late Raymond D. and Anna (Hoover) Haigh. Her family moved to York a few years after her birth.
Ruth attended Hiestand Elementary and graduated from William Penn Senior High School in 1945. She attended Duke University for 2 years (where she met Harold) then graduated from the dental hygiene program at the Temple Dental School. Ruth was a Dental Hygienist for many years at the office of Thomas Gable, DDS.
She was a former member of the Country Club of York and First Presbyterian Church in York, PA. She was also a former member of Jonathan's Landing Golf Club, Jupiter, FL and Royal Poinciana Golf Club, Naples, FL. Ruth enjoyed playing golf and bridge, and travelling with Harold.
She is survived by her two sons, James and his wife, Patricia (Krall) and David and his wife, Barbara (Bentz); 4 grandsons, Andrew and his wife, Victoria (Schmidt), Stephen and his wife, Sarah (Foard), Michael, and Matthew; and 4 great granddaughters Ella, Sophia, Ava and Madeline. She was preceded in death by her brother, Joseph Haigh.
Following cremation, a time to visit with the family will be Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market Street, York, PA. A private burial will be held at a later date in Mount Rose Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Logos Academy, 250 West King St., York, PA 17401 or to a .
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St. York, PA 17403.
Published in Naples Daily News from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020