|
|
Ruth M. Moore
Bonita Springs, FL - Went home to her Lord May 1, 2020. She was born to Walter and Hilda Bittke on December 24, 1928, 91 years young. Ruth and Garwood were married September 20th,1946. Garwood preceded her in death 29 years ago. She is survived by daughters, Laurl (Tommy) Hay,Karen (Jim) Borre and Kimberly Moore (Doug Cahn), six grandchildren, Amber Hay, Marissa Borre, Patrick (Valerie) Hay, April Borre (Ryan O'Sullivan), Ryan (Mina) Borre, and Jamie (Anthony) Alongi, and six great grandchildren, Payton, Jaxon, Hunter, Grayson, Sailor and Addison. Ruth was a beautician for 35 years until she and Garwood retired to Florida at 55. Even then they wanted something to keep them busy and they jointly became property managers on Marco Island. After Garwood's passing she became active in her church and she loved to play cards and Bingo with her many friends. She will be missed but, never forgotten. Donations may be given to her church, Thrive Community Church, 20041 South Tamiami Trail, #1, Estero, Florida 33928.
Published in Naples Daily News from May 22 to May 24, 2020