Ryan S. Randall
Naples, FL - Ryan S. Randall, 25, of Naples, FL died on July 10, 2020. He was born on March 2, 1995 in Naples, the son of Scott Randall and Jennifer Christensen. He attended Palmetto Ridge High School and graduated in 2013. Ryan had a love for football and his family. He was recently attending Lorenzo Walker to pursue his dream of becoming an Aviation Mechanic.
Ryan is survived by his parents, Scott Randall and Jennifer Christensen; his grandfathers, Michael Christensen and Randy Randall; and his daughter, Stella Rose, who was his world. He is also survived by Stella's mother, Joanise DeLeon; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
There will be a memorial service held on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at New Hope Ministries, 7675 Davis Blvd. in Naples. For online condolences, please visit www.fullernaples.com
