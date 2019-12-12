|
|
Sallie Ann Light
Naples - Sallie Ann Light, 89, of Naples FL passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Keystone Place at Naples Preserve. She had been a resident of Naples since she moved from Evergreen, Colorado in 1988. Sallie, née Sarah Ann Elliott, was born July 12, 1930 in Detroit, MI, the daughter of the late Horatio E. and Harriet Weston Elliott.
She grew up in Oak Park, IL and attended DePauw University in Indiana before graduating from the University of Illinois with her bachelor's degree in education in 1951. She earned her master's degree at Northwestern University in Chicago. Sallie was a member of the Delta Delta Delta sorority.
During her professional career, she taught elementary school for the Princeton, NJ; Binghamton, NY; and Socorro, NM school systems. Sallie also taught English as a second language at Community College Denver, and was a volunteer coordinator for the Denver Symphony Orchestra.
While in Naples, she served as guardian ad litem. She also volunteered at the Collier County Humane Society and Naples Center of Naples, FL. As a member of Friendship Force International, Sallie loved traveling the world on its mission to improve intercultural relations, visiting Europe, Brazil, China, Ireland and Czechoslovakia. She never failed to make an adventure of every trip.
Survivors include her beloved husband of 20 years, Gerald A. "Gerry" Light; loving sons, Marc W. Bodine of Brooklyn, NY, and Robert W. Bodine (Renée), of Lindstrom, MN; and grandsons, Timothy R. Wright-Bodine and Nicholas W. Wright-Bodine. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Marc W. Bodine Jr., and her brother, Robert Elliott.
A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Greater Naples, 6340 Napa Woods Way, Naples, FL 34116. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorial contributions be made to the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Greater Naples at the address above. Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Naples Daily News from Dec. 12 to Dec. 15, 2019