|
|
Sally A. Shields
Newton Falls, OH
Sally A. Shields, 85, of Newton Falls, passed on Monday, May 20, 2019 at Shepherd of the Valley Nursing Facility in Howland, OH. She was born on January 5, 1934 in Binghamton, New York, the daughter of Fred and Mildred (Snickal) Ward.
Sally was employed as an order processing supervisor for McGraw – Hill book publishers, retiring after thirty four years of service. Although working full time, Sally along with her mother-in-law, Willa, were able to care for a busy active household of six children.
After retirement, Sally and her sister Margaret Walsh enjoyed their retirement years in their shared home in Marco Island, Florida.
As an avid reader, Sally had read over 8,000 books, most recently using her kindle. She enjoyed cross stitching and lavishing attention on her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Memories of Sally will be carried on by her family, her children, Mary (Joe), Bill, Patrick, Jerry (Darlene), Teresa (Carey) and Michele; her grandchildren, Joey III (Jessica), Eileen, Patricia, Brianna, Haley, Jonathon, Colton, Justin (Coty), Laura (Ben), Rebecca (Neal), Raymond and Bryan; her great grandchildren, Joey IV, Owen, Toddy, and Darcy.
Preceding Sally were her husband, Gerald Shields, Sr.; her grandson, Matthew and her great granddaughter, Caitlin.
Visitation will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Koschek and Porter Funeral Home in Roebling, NJ with a service to follow at 10:00 a.m.
Interment will follow at Holy Assumption Cemetery in Roebling, NJ.
The family requests that material tributes may be made in memory of Sally to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or [email protected], or to The Children's Tumor Foundation at join.ctf.org
Please visit www.borowskimemorialhome.com to send condolences to the family.
Published in Naples Daily News on May 23, 2019