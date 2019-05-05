Services
Memorial Mass
Monday, May 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church
Sally Ann Hauber

Naples, FL

On May 2, 2019 Sally Ann

Hauber was called home to the loving arms of Our Lord. She passed away peacefully

surrounded by her loving and devoted husband and their daughters. She met her husband Chuck on the tennis courts when they were both in their early teens and they married in 1953. They were blessed to share 65 wonderful years together. She graduated from Valparaiso

University with a Master's Degree in Education while raising a family. She taught elementary school for 20 years and was loved by all of her students. She had a talent for having a positive impact on students that were hard to reach. Sally loved sewing, reading, tennis, golf, and travel. She was an excellent cook. Sally and her husband enjoyed square dancing, playing bridge and taking family vacations. One favorite family vacation was a six-week long camping trip from

Indiana to California that Sally and Chuck enjoyed with their four young daughters. Her biggest joy was her family. Sally is survived by her loving husband, Chuck, their four daughters: Sue (Gary) Hills, Sharon (Jeff) Tornatta, Cindy Peng, and Teri Rodgreguz, 12 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church at 10:00 am on May 6th, 2019. The family would like to thank the staff of Vitas Healthcare for their kind and compassionate care of Sally. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Vitas Healthcare in honor of Sally Hauber at 4980 Tamiami Trail N Ste. 102, Naples, FL 34103.
Published in Naples Daily News on May 5, 2019
