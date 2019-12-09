|
|
Sally Davis Pratt
Naples - Sally Davis Pratt, born May 12, 1942 in Cincinnati, Ohio died peacefully on November 30, 2019 in Naples, Florida. She was resident of her beloved Naples since 1976. Raised in Cincinnati, Ohio she was a passionate and accomplished equestrian. Sallly often told stories of her horses, especially her heart horse, Lucky Irish. She went on to four years of high school at Miss Porters School in Farmington, CT where she made many life long friendships. After graduating she attended and graduated Briarcliff College in Briarcliff Manor, NY. After college she stayed in NYC where she was active in Junior League Club and other organizations, and where Sally met her future husband, Arthur D. Pratt. In 1973 they welcomed their daughter, Pamela Davis Pratt into their lives. Summers were spent in Fishers Island, NY and vacations in Treasure Cay, Bahamas for decades. In 1976 the Family moved to Naples where Sally made friends quickly and enjoyed the sun and beauty of the area. She loved gardening, shelling on the beach, was active in tennis and golf, played bridge and continued her involvement in civic groups. She traveled the world on cruises with her husband. Sally loved her over 35 successful year career as a realtor. She was respected and loved by all she worked with. As her family grew over the years she loved the Davis Family reunions in various locales. She adored her family and was a proud mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Always dedicated, loyal and loving she spent much time with her "Girls". She will be missed but never forgotten.
Sally was predeceased by her parents, Charlotte Nicols Davis (1973) and Laurence Laird Davis (1995) and her husband, Arthur D. Pratt (2016). She is survived by two loving and caring brothers, Laurence Laird Davis, Jr. and Thomas Jefferson Davis, her daughter, Pamela Davis Pratt, two granddaughters and one great granddaughter. She had eight nieces and nephews and a slew of grand nieces and nephews.
We invite you to visit with family and friends for a memorial and a happy remembrance of Sally between 2-4pm on Thursday, December 12th at Fuller Funeral Home, 1625 Pine Ridge Rd., Naples, Florida 34109. In lieu of flowers please make a donation the the . For online condolences, please visit fullernaples.com.
Published in Naples Daily News from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019