Kerrville - Sally Lee-Adams (Margaret Louise Lee), 83, of Kerrville went to be with our Lord on August 20, 2019.

She was born on August 15, 1936 in Des Moines, Iowa to Maurice C. and Margaret Vail Lee. Sally

graduated the Class of 1954 from Naples High School in Naples, Florida. She worked as a travel agent for

Preferred Travel of Naples and as a substitute teacher/volunteer for Shadowlawn Elementary, Naples.

Sally married Paul R. Adams on July 22, 2000 in Naples. She was the love of his life; he affectionately

called her his "sweetheart".

She loved children and to volunteer for organizations that supported them. She helped at Shadowlawn

Elementary, Kiwanis K-Kids, the Boys & Girls Club of the Smoky's. She loved clowns and to dress up as Kiwi the Clown to entertain the children. Sally enjoyed travelling. After marrying Paul, they took cruises to the Caribbean and Alaska, and they bought an RV. They travelled from Florida, to the Smoky

Mountains, the Grand Canyon, and California Wine Country.

Sally was a longtime resident of Naples then moved to Pigeon Forge, TN before settling in Kerrville.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Michael Vail Lee and John R. Lee.

Sally is survived by her loving husband, Paul; bonus daughters, Sara Adams Barrick (Glenn Aaron) and

Jacqueline Sigmund DeLosh (Glen) of San Antonio; bonus grandchildren, Zackary, Zane and Makayla

Barrick and Gavin Sigmund; brother, James M. Lee (Maureen); sister in law, Margaret Lee; nieces and

nephews, Mark Lee, Patrick Lee, Christina Dixon and Michelle Johnson (Jason); and several great nieces

and nephews.

Celebration of life will be 12p- 2p, Sunday Sept. 08, 2019 at Take It Easy, 703 Junction Hwy, Kerrville,

Texas. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to the Boy's and Girl's Club of Smoky Mountains, PO Box

5749, Sevierville, TN 37864 or www.bgscmoky.com.

Expression of sympathy for the family can be made at www.wrightsfuneralparlor.net
Published in Naples Daily News on Aug. 27, 2019
