Sally Marcia Fairbanks
Naples, FL
Sally Marcia Fairbanks passed away on February 8, 2019 after a
courageous battle with cancer. She was 83 years old. Sally was born on April 6, 1935 to the late Ralph and Doris Hamilton.
Sally grew up in Toledo, Ohio where she attended Devilbiss High School. She was a graduate of Ohio
University where she was a fine arts major. She married her beloved
college sweetheart Douglas
Fairbanks in May of 1957. They had a college romance that lasted a lifetime. Doug passed away peacefully on May 18, 2015 on their 58th wedding anniversary in his sweetheart's arms.
Sally was an immensely talented and accomplished artist. She won many ribbons in judged and juried shows over the years. Her creative writing and poetry were appreciated by so many friends and family over the years.
Sally and Doug shared a lifetime full of adventures and sporting interests including tennis, skiing, golf, fishing, horseback riding in Hunting Valley, Ohio and boating on Lake Erie. She also held many volunteer jobs in Cleveland and Columbus. Sally served on the Womens board of the Columbus Museum of Art.
At 56 years old, Sally suffered several brain aneurysms and had 2 brain operations. Her life was dramatically changed as she was confronted with the reality of living with a
life- changing, but invisible injury.
Her family is so proud of the way she faced so many
challenges with courage, tenacity and grace and never
complained. She will be remembered for her beauty inside and out, deep love for her sweetheart Doug and for her
family. Her legacy of love, creativity, and perseverance will live on in the many people whose lives she touched.
Sally is survived by her three children, son Greg and wife Barbara of Worthington, Ohio, daughter laura Kelley and husband Gregg of Jupiter, Florida and James Fairbanks of Delaware, Ohio. Also, her dearly beloved grandsons,
Douglas Fairbanks, Gregg, Jake and Ryan Kelley and Edward and Sam Fairbanks.
Memorial donations in memory of Sally can be made to the Brain Injury Association of America, P.O. Box 7416,
Merrifield, Virginia 22116.
Published in Naples Daily News on Feb. 21, 2019