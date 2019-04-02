Resources
Sally Nixon Weir

Naples, FL

Sally Nixon Weir passed way on

Monday, March 25, 2019, she was a

resident of Naples for the past 25 years coming from Stamford, CT. Sally was an active member of Trinity – by – the- Cove Episcopal Church. She was a graduate of Bradford College and attended the Rhode Island School of Design. She is survived by her husband, Daniel R. Weir, her daughter, Kathryn W. Green, a son, Timothy R. Weir and a grandson, Daniel P. Green (wife Alexis). Preceding her in death is a son, Gregory D. Weir. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 6th at 11:00 a.m. at the Trinity – by – the -Cove with Reverend Edward Gleason

officiating. The family suggests in lieu of flowers,

contributions to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.
Published in Naples Daily News on Apr. 2, 2019
