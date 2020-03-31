|
|
Sally P. Detloff
Bonita Springs - Sally Polenzani Detloff, 84, of Bonita Springs, Florida passed away at home on Sunday, March 29, 2020. Sally was born in Chicago, Illinois a daughter to Joseph and Eily Polenzani. She married her husband of 65 years, Gerald Detloff, on September 11, 1954. Sally lived her life to the fullest. She raised six children, loved traveling, enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and created joy for all through her love of singing and quilting. Sally had a deep and enduring faith in God. One of her biggest joys in life was praising God and being a member of the St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church Choir and President of the choir board. She also was an active member and Treasurer of the Ladies of Charity of Southwest Florida participating and organizing many charitable events and activities. Sally was a loving, compassionate, energetic and strong role model for her family and fun to be with. She will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Gerald Detloff; brother Robert Polenzani and wife Linda, sister-in-law, Priscilla Polenzani; their children, David (Josephine), Daniel (Paula), Michael (Susan), Susan Pedersen (Bruce), Joanne Ridge (Doug) and Kristen Decker (David), 15 grandchildren,16 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents and her brother, Alfred Polenzani.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a future date. Donations in her memory can be made to the Church Choir of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church at 625 111th Avenue N, Naples, FL 34108. Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Naples Daily News from Mar. 31 to Apr. 5, 2020