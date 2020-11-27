Sally Patricia Hall



Naples - Born June 17, 1942 in Whittier, California to James and Jeanne McMullin.



Sally attended Hemet High School, the University of Arizona and graduated from California State University. She started out studying accounting and earned her degree in Sociology and Psychology, but her first love was business.



In 1963 Sally married her U of A college sweetheart Bill Hall and together they nurtured a loving and successful family and enjoyed many lifelong friendships. Sally and Bill lived in California for a few years before moving to Minneapolis where Sally was an active volunteer in the community, serving on the Board of the Junior League of Minneapolis, tutoring children, and teaching Sunday School and an adult bible study class at Christ Presbyterian Church in Edina where she was a Deacon and later an Elder. In the mid 70's, Sally began her business career first as a realtor and then as CFO of W L Hall Company. In the early 80's, she bought Allied Steel and Engineering, a reinforcing steel company. She built what started as a product supply business into a viable rebar fabricating facility before selling the company many years later to a larger steel company. During her tenure at Allied Steel, Sally was elected President of the Minneapolis Builders Association, the first woman in the association's 104-year-history, and gave the opening address at a national Women in Construction convention in Minneapolis. She continued to be CFO of W L Hall Company for many years after her husband retired and their sons took over the business.



Sally and Bill vacationed in Naples, Florida for many years before becoming Florida residents in 2006. Wanting to "give back" to the Naples community they have enjoyed for so many years, Sally invited a number of Naples friends to join her and Bill in funding and building a Habitat house to be named Hope House. This endeavor has led to the building of 16 Hope Houses (and still counting). Sally particularly enjoyed her time serving on the board of the Naples Habitat for Humanity affiliate for a number of years.



Golf has been an important part of Sally's life since Bill introduced her to the game when they first met. In Minneapolis, she was President of The Minikahda Club's 18 Hole League and also served on the Board of Directors as chairman of the club's Golf Committee. She was reintroduced to the game of bridge by her Minikahda friends and enjoyed a love of the game ever since, both in Minneapolis and at the Royal Poinciana Golf Club in Naples, where she also served as President of the 18 Hole League and was Chairman of the House Decorating Committee for nine years. Sally deeply treasured her golf and bridge friends as well as her Edina prayer group.



Sally considered her family her greatest blessing. Every year on New Year's Eve she awarded Bill the title Husband of the Year. He was her best friend, her deepest love and her biggest fan. Together they raised four wonderful children with the deepest integrity. Her grandchildren have been a source of pride and joy.



Sally is survived by her husband of 57 years, Bill Hall, brother Dick McMullin (Siri Fosse) of Bergen, Norway, children Craig (Rena) Hall of Excelsior, MN, Brent (Sarah) Hall of Edina, MN, Kristen Hall of Eden Prairie, MN, Kathy (Matt) Boente of San Francisco, CA, sisters-in law Carolyn (James) Garven and Debbie Blake, nieces Lise McMullin (Liv Solveig), Stephanie (Bill) Howard, Cyndi Garven, grandchildren Jack, Paige, Kate, Ned, Libby, Alyssa, Matthew, Tyler, Brien, and other extended family. Services will be held at a later date due to COVID.



In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Habitat for Humanity, 11145 Tamiami Trail East, Naples, FL 34113.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store