Salvatore Cassarino
Naples - Salvatore (Sal) Joseph (Joe) Cassarino, 95, of Naples, FL, passed away peacefully from natural causes on July 22, 2020 with his family by his side. He was born June 7, 1925 in New Britain, CT to the late Gaetano and Vincenza Cassarino. Sal called Naples his home since 1970.
Sal served in the European Theater of WWII, landing on Utah Beach three days after his 18th birthday (D-day + 4). He served in Germany, France and Belgium in the medical detachment 39th infantry regiment of the United States Army. His tour of duty included the Battle of the Bulge and the Battle of the Hedgerows. He participated in the fall of the first German town of WWII in Roetgen on September 14th, 1944 and the liberation of concentration camps. Sal was the recipient of two Purple Hearts and the Bronze Star for Heroism. He proudly participated in an Honor Flight from Naples, FL to Washington DC on April 26, 2014 at the age of 88. It was an experience he could not stop talking about.
His Regiment's slogan was, "Anything, Anytime, Anywhere Bar Nothing"
Sal leaves behind his children, Nancy Kawecki and Thomas Cassarino and their spouses, Robert Kawecki and Doreen Cassarino; four grandchildren, Amber Kawecki, Crystal Cooper, Dena Prior and Thomas Cunningham; three great-grandchildren, Caylyn and Brooke Cooper and Christopher Cunningham; brothers, Paul and Carl Cassarino; and many nieces and nephews.
Predeceased by Grace Cassarino, his loving wife of 61 years; sisters, Tina Elliot and Anna Bordua and grandson Christopher Cunningham.
Services will be on August 8, 2020, however, they are private due to the pandemic. To attend remotely, the services will be live streamed by Hodges Funeral Home. To share a memory or condolence, or for the link to the services, visit dignitymemorial.com
.
Donations in lieu of flowers in Sal's memory may be made to Collier County Honor Flight, PO Box 8001, Naples, FL 34101 (collierhonorflight.org
) or Avow Hospice, 1095 Whippoorwill Lane, Naples, FL 34105 (avowcares.org
).
Please visit Hodges Facebook page For Live streaming, streaming will start 5 minutes prior to the service