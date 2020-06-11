Salvatore Zoppi
Salvatore Zoppi

Naples - Salvatore Zoppi of Naples, FL, died June 3 after months of struggling with dementia and a slow heart-rate.

He was born Oct. 4, 1935, to Joseph Zoppi and Margaret Ciccone Zoppi of Nine Dickerson Street, Newark, N.J. He was the last of six children, but the first to be born in a hospital.

As a teenage boxer, Sal won his weight class at the local YMCA. As an adult, his favorite T-shirt said on the front, "Tennis is my game" and on the back, "Skiing is my life."

In 1955, he volunteered for the U.S. Army and became a Specialist Third Class, assigned to the Army Signal Corps in a small town outside Paris, France. After his return in 1957, he worked in his uncle's dye-house, where he developed his talent for matching and developing colors, and later took a job as a colorist with Verona Farms, a New Jersey-based dyes and pigments producer and a subsidiary of Bayer Corp.

Bayer transferred Sal to its U.S. headquarters in Pittsburgh in the 1990s. By the time of his retirement, he had worked for Bayer for 35 years, and soon after, he moved to Naples.

Sal married three times: in 1959 to Rita Masi, (now of Deerfield Beach, FL); in 1981 to Marilyn Hayden (now of Brick, NJ); and to Claudia Coates from 1995 until the present.

He is remembered fondly by all his family, his many friends and his nieces and nephews, who saw him as "the fun uncle."

In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the Alzheimer's Support Network, 660 Tamiami Trail N, Naples, FL 34102, or any charity of your choice.




Published in Naples Daily News from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
June 8, 2020
To my dear Sal you were a prince of a man and you are now in heaven it's the rest of your family rest in peace you're another angel that the Lord created
Rita Masi
