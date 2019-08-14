|
|
Sammy Hamilton Jr.
Everglades City - On October 21, 1933 Sambo and Edith Hamilton brought Sammy Hamilton into this world.
He was born and raised on Chokoloskee Island and went to school by boat, there was no road at that time. He went in the Army July 12, 1954 as 4th infantry 71 Division 11th Airborne. He served in Alaska and decided he wasn't going to fish the rest of his life. After he was Honorably discharged, he fished until he could buy the old school boat he went to school on. At that time there was nothing in Everglades City but a drug store and the Rod and Gun Club. People said he was crazy starting a sightseeing business he is going to starve to death and him with his wife and two children almost did. After almost 2 years of permits he finally got a 10-year contract which he kept renewed afterward for over 40 years until recently he resigned. His business was very successful which started many of the sightseeing companies in Everglades City.
He also loved Everglades City and saw that it needed some cleaning up, so he ran for Mayor for the second time and worked hard for the City he grew up loving. He was Mayor for 21 years and received an award for the longest serving Mayor in the State. He donated his entire salary to the kids to keep the skating ring open so the kids would have something good to keep them occupied. He resigned and then was falsely accused of things he did not do which just recently had a confession by the accusing City employee. After the news of confession which tormented his health, he started a new journey to heaven August 2 at 3:10 am, where he will join his Son Sammy Hamilton III who he misses immensely.
He was proceeded in passing by his parents Sambo Hamilton and Edith Hamilton his brother Arthur Hamilton and the mother of his children Paula Irminger
He is survived by his wife Brenda and his three surviving children, Della Stern, Joseph Hamilton and Lori Hamilton Bryd and his little girl Freckles. He has 8 Grandchildren, Haven Creel, Tara Schultz, Ashley Rimes, Paige Knorr, Adam Hamilton, Jacob Knorr, Logan Hamilton and Samantha Hamilton. He has 8 Great Grandchildren Sami Jo Creel, Peyton Rimes, Trace Creel, Brook Rimes, Cole Rimes, Mia Foster, Ivy Foster and Isla Schultz. Sammy Hamilton was a great man who did nothing but give and will not be forgotten.
His services will be August 18, 2019 at 1:00-3:00 at Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens, 525 111th Ave N, Naples, FL 34108.
Published in Naples Daily News on Aug. 14, 2019