Samuel Benoff
Naples, FL and Stratford, NJ
February 8, 2019; of Naples, FL and Stratford, NJ; beloved husband of Linda (nee Darrah) and the late Joyce (nee Powell); loving father of Michelle
Mansika (John), Michael Benoff (Joyce), Marcy Silvestri (Kenny) and Marlyn Zucosky (Jaime O'Donohue); also
survived by devoted cousin Marty
Benoff, 7 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren and 3 stepchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to services
Sunday, 11:00AM, Joseph Levine & Sons, 4737 Street Road, Trevose, PA.
Interment at Roosevelt Memorial Park. Following burial, all are invited to the home of Marlyn Zucosky. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Lighthouse of Collier (www.lighthouseofcollier.org).
Arr. by Joseph Levine & Sons (www.levinefuneral.com)
Published in Naples Daily News from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2019