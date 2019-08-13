|
Samuel G. Cino
Bonita Springs, FL - Samuel G. Cino 76, of Bonita Springs, FL died unexpectedly on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at his residence. Sam was born February 11, 1943 in Rochester, NY a son of the late George and Frances (Bruzzese) Cino. A former lifelong resident of Rochester, he moved to Bonita Springs in 1977.
Sam was a graduate of Ben Franklin High School. He had a passion for art and became a graphic artist working for DuBois Printing. In 1977, they relocated to Bonita Springs and owned and managed the Gulf Gardens Apartments on Hickory Blvd. and Gulf Gardens Restaurant (now Coconut Jacks) on Bonita Beach Rd. After selling the businesses, Sam renovated many restaurants and shops in Bonita Springs. He also worked for Ernie's Signs for a number of years.
Sam and his late wife, Nicolina were very instrumental in establishing the Wes Broderson Memorial Bike Path in Bonita Springs. He was a car enthusiast and loved drag racing at local tracks.
He is survived by his three daughters, Frances A. Palermo (Tom) of Rochester, NY, Christine M. Goodlad (Dennis) and Sharyl Cino all of Bonita Springs, FL; one sister, Cindy DeGeorge (Gary) of Alpharetta, GA and 5 loving grandchildren, Steven Samuel LoFaso (Julia), Gabrielle C. Palermo, Haley N. Goodlad and her fiancé, Anthony Linzalone, Sam R. Goodlad and Hannah M. Goodlad. He is also survived by 2 great-grandsons, Ethan and Nicholas; 2 nephews, Luke Cino (Shana), Gary DeGeorge and his niece, Georgette Henderson (Shane).
Besides his parents, Sam was preceded in death by his loving wife, Nicolina M. Cino, his brother, Raymond F. Cino and his nephew, Michael DeGeorge.
A Memorial Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 14, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home 28300 Tamiami Tr. So., Bonita Springs, FL. Services will be held at 7:00 PM with Rev. Dr. Bob N. Wallace, officiating.
Memorial contributions in his memory may be made to the .
