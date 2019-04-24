|
|
Sandra Kay Boren
New Castle, IN
Sandra Kay Boren, 73, of New Castle, IN passed away on
Saturday, April 20, 2019 at home. Born on February 9, 1946, she was the daughter of Rollin Sr. and Leona
(Rhinesmith) Miller.
Sandra married Jerry Boren of Auburn, IN on November 12, 1971, he survives in New Castle. "Sandi", as she was known to the many that knew her and loved her, retired from the City of Naples, FL in the spring of 2009.
Surviving are her children, Jeff (Peggy Shipe) Bell in Attica, IN, Jerry Bell in Angola, IN, Lori (Troy) Swager in Ashley, IN, Christina Jones in Noblesville and Amy Quince (Bryan) Alday in Fort Wayne, IN; 10 grandchildren, Kelsey, Nick, Meghann, Mathew, Emili, Cheyenne, Spencer, Lauryn, Lexi and
Madison; and 9 great-grandchildren.
Surviving siblings are Rollin Miller, Jr. in Angola, IN, Michael (Kathy) Miller, Steve (Sandy) Miller in Churubusco, IN, Judy (Don) Hawver in Butler, IN and Ronda Creech in Coldwater, MI. Surviving in-laws are Carolyn Schlup in Fort Wayne, Robert (Andrea) Kester in Carmel, IN and Jack Clark in Alburn, IN.
In addition to her parents, Sandra was preceded in death by three brother, Bruce Miller, Jack Miller and Terry
Miller; grandchildren, Karli Bryan and Elija Swager and a great-granddaughter Addison Bell.
The family would like to thank the staff of Henry County Hospice for their extraordinary kindness and care.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the American
, 5635 W. 96th St., Ste 100. Indianapolis, IN 46278. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hinsey-Funeral Service in New Castle. You may express condolence or share a memory of Sandi at www.hinsey-brown.com.
Published in Naples Daily News on Apr. 24, 2019