Services
Memorial service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
3:00 PM
Fuller Funeral Home
1625 Pine Ridge Road
Naples, FL
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Mahoney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra L. Mahoney


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra L. Mahoney Obituary
Sandra L. Mahoney

Naples, Florida - Sandra L. Mahoney, 63, of Naples, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Formerly of Cleveland, OH, she had been a Naples resident since 1978. She was born in Cleveland on September 21, 1956, the daughter of Joseph and Joan (née Harbak) Szerpicki.

Sandra attended Medina Sr. High School in Medina, Ohio. After graduation, she enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, and was honorably discharged as a Corporal after seven years of service to our country. Sandra earned her Associates Degree in Accounting. She spent 30 years as an Executive Assistant at Collier Enterprises in Naples, FL.

Sandra's family describes her as a dedicated, hard working, loving wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed spending quality time with her family in the Florida sun.

Sandra is survived by her loving husband of 22 years, Russell L. Mahoney; her beloved daughter, Michelle Garcia Beesing of Naples, FL; brother and sisters, David (Kim) Szerpicki, Sue Muntz, Janine (John) Jeffery, Lisa Burke and Brigitte (Timmy) Jackson; and two cherished grandchildren, Daniel Beesing and Mia Beesing.

A memorial service will be held Monday, December 16, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Fuller Funeral Home, 1625 Pine Ridge Road, Naples.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Avow Hospice, Inc., 1095 Whippoorwill Lane, Naples, or AvowCares.org.

Online condolences may be offered at FullerNaples.com.
Published in Naples Daily News from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -