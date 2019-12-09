|
|
Sandra L. Mahoney
Naples, Florida - Sandra L. Mahoney, 63, of Naples, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Formerly of Cleveland, OH, she had been a Naples resident since 1978. She was born in Cleveland on September 21, 1956, the daughter of Joseph and Joan (née Harbak) Szerpicki.
Sandra attended Medina Sr. High School in Medina, Ohio. After graduation, she enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, and was honorably discharged as a Corporal after seven years of service to our country. Sandra earned her Associates Degree in Accounting. She spent 30 years as an Executive Assistant at Collier Enterprises in Naples, FL.
Sandra's family describes her as a dedicated, hard working, loving wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed spending quality time with her family in the Florida sun.
Sandra is survived by her loving husband of 22 years, Russell L. Mahoney; her beloved daughter, Michelle Garcia Beesing of Naples, FL; brother and sisters, David (Kim) Szerpicki, Sue Muntz, Janine (John) Jeffery, Lisa Burke and Brigitte (Timmy) Jackson; and two cherished grandchildren, Daniel Beesing and Mia Beesing.
A memorial service will be held Monday, December 16, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Fuller Funeral Home, 1625 Pine Ridge Road, Naples.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Avow Hospice, Inc., 1095 Whippoorwill Lane, Naples, or AvowCares.org.
Online condolences may be offered at FullerNaples.com.
Published in Naples Daily News from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019