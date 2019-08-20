|
|
Sandra R. "Sandi" Paniccia
Naples - Sandra R. "Sandi" Paniccia, 86, of Naples, FL passed away peacefully on August 16, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Formerly of Columbus, OH she moved to Bonita Springs, FL in 1988 before relocating to Bentley Village in Naples for the past 7 years. She was born August 14, 1933 in Bridgeport, CT the daughter of the late Harry M. and Dorothy (Towle) Ramsay.
Sandi surrounded herself with color and life. Always, there were children, a dog, birds, plants and flowers thriving under her loving care. With her boundless energy, she raised nine kids, kept a beautiful, welcoming home, developed her artistic talent, praised God, and still had time to keep her husband, Frank, on the go with a full social calendar. Although she divided her life between her homes in Columbus, Ohio and Naples, Florida, her "cabin" in Hide-Away-Hills in southern Ohio was her retreat, and became a magnet for family and friends. Surrounded by nature, she made it a perfect location for grandkids playing and shouting in the lake, for boating, and for gathering for grand life events - weddings, baptisms, and a massive pig-roast family reunion - but also for quiet times painting, weaving, cooking, and recharging her inner self with her love of the Lord. People all recognize doves as a common theme in her art, but those who knew her well understand her connection to the Holy Spirit and its influence on her life.
Survivors include her beloved husband of 65 years, Frank A. Paniccia; loving children and their spouses, Bernie Paniccia of Columbus, OH, Greg (Celia) Paniccia of Columbus, OH, Lauri (Greg) Gierhart of Estero, FL, Tammy (Bill) Pancake of Naples, FL, Paul Paniccia of Columbus, OH, Peter Paniccia of Columbus, OH, Nick Paniccia of Columbus, OH, Maria (Doug) Sweeney of Long Island, NY and Tony Paniccia of Columbus, OH; 14 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by 3 infant children; as well as her brothers, Bud and Arlen Ramsay.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 625 111th Avenue N., Naples, FL 34108. The family will receive friends from 9:30 AM until the time of the Mass.
An additional visitation will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at Maeder-Quint Tiberi Funeral Home, 1068 S. High Street, Columbus, OH 43206. Committal services will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 11:30 AM at St. Joseph Cemetery in Columbus, OH.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Sandi's name may be made to the Rhodora J. Donahue Academy, 4955 Seton Way, Ave Maria, FL 34142. The family wishes to thank Althea Chin and Senior Matters of Naples for the loving care they provided to Sandi. Online condolences may be offered to the family by visiting www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Naples Daily News on Aug. 20, 2019