Sarah "Sally" Campbell Osborne
Bonita Springs - Sarah "Sally" Campbell Osborne, was born on August 12, 1938 in Brant Beach, NJ to Mary and Joseph Campbell. She was educated at St. Athanasius Elementary School, Little Flower H.S., Manor College and St. Josephs College in Philadelphia, PA. She was predeceased by her parents Mary Ann & Joseph Campbell, and her brother, Joseph (Peggy) Campbell. Survived by her loving husband, James Jr., children, James III, Greg (Randi), and Mollie Osborne, five grand treasures, Brendan, Campbell "Cami," Greg, Shane, Samantha; her brother, Donald (Fran) Campbell and many adored nieces and nephews. She had many dear friends whom she loved.
Sally truly had a heart of gold and had an amazing way of connecting with all people. She only saw the good in others. Sally was always rooting for you, no matter who you were. She lived life to the fullest, and was positive & upbeat. She uplifted others on a daily basis and left people happier than before and with a smile on their face. Her greatest love was her family. She was a woman of steadfast Faith and a great love for Jesus. She is and will always be a great inspiration.
"It will be impossible to forget Mom because she gave us all so many wonderful positive memories. The amazing karma that emanated from Mom was like the ripple of a rock thrown in a calm lake and now the ripples have reached heaven" Greg Osborne wrote. In 1960, Sally was chosen by Perry Como as Queen of Villanova senior class. She later went on to model professionally. Sally was an innovative award-winning elementary school teacher. Later, with grown children she became a successful entrepreneur, with her company Walls of Fame which evolved into Present Company, specializing in promotional marketing & corporate gifts. She was a ahead of her time, starting a woman owned business.
She volunteered at many functions & taught at Camp Open, Rosemont, PA for underprivileged children. She summered in Paris before marrying. She enjoyed travel, her book club, investment club, tennis, sailing, and summers in Avalon. She previously resided in suburban Philadelphia (Montgomery County), Pennsylvania, Avalon, New Jersey, and in late 2016, she permanently moved to Bonita Springs, FL.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Light Catholic Community, 19680 Cypress View Dr., Ft. Myers, FL 33967 on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Visitation for Sally will be held from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM in the Chapel at Our Lady of Light.
In lieu of flowers send donations to St. Joseph Villa, Wissahickon Ave, Flourtown, PA 19031 or to Alzheimer's Research.
A celebration of life service is being scheduled for Avalon, NJ and will be announced at a later date.
Published in Naples Daily News from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020