Services
Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home
28300 So. Tamiami Tr.
Bonita Springs, FL 34134
(239) 992-4982
Resources
More Obituaries for Sarah Osborne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sarah Campbell "Sally" Osborne

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sarah Campbell "Sally" Osborne Obituary
Sarah "Sally" Campbell Osborne

Bonita Springs - Sarah "Sally" Campbell Osborne, was born on August 12, 1938 in Brant Beach, NJ to Mary and Joseph Campbell. She was educated at St. Athanasius Elementary School, Little Flower H.S., Manor College and St. Josephs College in Philadelphia, PA. She was predeceased by her parents Mary Ann & Joseph Campbell, and her brother, Joseph (Peggy) Campbell. Survived by her loving husband, James Jr., children, James III, Greg (Randi), and Mollie Osborne, five grand treasures, Brendan, Campbell "Cami," Greg, Shane, Samantha; her brother, Donald (Fran) Campbell and many adored nieces and nephews. She had many dear friends whom she loved.

Sally truly had a heart of gold and had an amazing way of connecting with all people. She only saw the good in others. Sally was always rooting for you, no matter who you were. She lived life to the fullest, and was positive & upbeat. She uplifted others on a daily basis and left people happier than before and with a smile on their face. Her greatest love was her family. She was a woman of steadfast Faith and a great love for Jesus. She is and will always be a great inspiration.

"It will be impossible to forget Mom because she gave us all so many wonderful positive memories. The amazing karma that emanated from Mom was like the ripple of a rock thrown in a calm lake and now the ripples have reached heaven" Greg Osborne wrote. In 1960, Sally was chosen by Perry Como as Queen of Villanova senior class. She later went on to model professionally. Sally was an innovative award-winning elementary school teacher. Later, with grown children she became a successful entrepreneur, with her company Walls of Fame which evolved into Present Company, specializing in promotional marketing & corporate gifts. She was a ahead of her time, starting a woman owned business.

She volunteered at many functions & taught at Camp Open, Rosemont, PA for underprivileged children. She summered in Paris before marrying. She enjoyed travel, her book club, investment club, tennis, sailing, and summers in Avalon. She previously resided in suburban Philadelphia (Montgomery County), Pennsylvania, Avalon, New Jersey, and in late 2016, she permanently moved to Bonita Springs, FL.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Light Catholic Community, 19680 Cypress View Dr., Ft. Myers, FL 33967 on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Visitation for Sally will be held from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM in the Chapel at Our Lady of Light.

In lieu of flowers send donations to St. Joseph Villa, Wissahickon Ave, Flourtown, PA 19031 or to Alzheimer's Research.

A celebration of life service is being scheduled for Avalon, NJ and will be announced at a later date.

To sign her guest register or to leave online condolences please visit www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home Family Owned and Operated Since 1978.
Published in Naples Daily News from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sarah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -