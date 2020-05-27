Sarah Christine Goffinet
Naples - Sarah Christine Goffinet, born: December 24, 1935-Decatur,IL,passed on May 17, 2020. Survived by, Michael Rankin, Todd & Sue Rankin, Douglas Rankin and granddaughters, Samantha, Lori & Lisa Rankin.
Published in Naples Daily News from May 27 to May 30, 2020.