Sarah Christine Goffinet
1935 - 2020
Sarah Christine Goffinet

Naples - Sarah Christine Goffinet, born: December 24, 1935-Decatur,IL,passed on May 17, 2020. Survived by, Michael Rankin, Todd & Sue Rankin, Douglas Rankin and granddaughters, Samantha, Lori & Lisa Rankin.






Published in Naples Daily News from May 27 to May 30, 2020.
