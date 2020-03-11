|
Sarah Scialabba
Naples - Sarah A. Scialabba was born in Brooklyn, NY on November 4, 1930 to Rocco and Catherine Ienna. She joined her husband of 73 years in heaven on March 7, 2020.
Sarah spent her entire life dedicated to her children, grandchildren and family. She was a wonderful homemaker and cook and was always known to be available to help her children and family any way needed. She spent many of her years babysitting for her grandchildren which enabled her children to work on their careers. She will be remembered for the beautiful person she was both inside and out, and her pleasant, agreeable personality.
She was preceded in death by her Parents; her husband Angelo Scialabba, and grandson, Jeffrey Scialabba.
She is survived by her son, Dr. Fred Scialabba and his wife Pamela of Queensbury New York, Donald Scialabba, Esq., and wife Lorraine of Stoney Point, NY, and Dr. Mark Scialabba and Wife Colleen of Suffolk, VA.; and daughter, Marianna Felice of Estero, Florida. She is also survived by ten grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 19 from 4:30 pm - 7:30 pm at Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 am, Friday, March 20 , 2020 at St. Johns the Evangelist Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to in the memory of Sarah Scialabba.
Published in Naples Daily News from Mar. 11 to Mar. 15, 2020