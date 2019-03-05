|
Sasha (Jones) Remland
Naples, FL
Sasha (Jones) Remland (50) of Naples, Florida passed away on
Saturday, March 2, 2019. Sasha was a resident of Naples, Florida since 1971, when she was 3 years' old. She was born on November 24, 1968 to Karen Talford and Richard Jones.
She is survived by her loving
husband of 14 years, Thomas
Remland, her Mother, Karen Talford, her step-father, Richard Talford, her sister, Tamara Nicola, and her
brother-in-law, John Nicola, and niece, Gabriella. She has many relatives who survive her including aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. She also has her beloved bulldog, Maximus the Duke of Toad.
Sasha loved classic cars and building houses. She spent much of her career working as a superintendent for many major builders throughout Collier County. She spent her last several years working for the Home Depot at the Pro Desk.
Sasha was very creative and loved to sew. She
crafted hand-made quilts for friends and family every time a new baby was born. At the time of her death, she was
finishing a quilt for the newest member of our family, Velouria McCaughan (newborn).
Sasha will be cremated and a celebration of life will be held privately. Donations, in lieu of flowers, should be made to NAMI, 6216 Trail Boulevard, #C, Naples, FL 34108
Published in Naples Daily News from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019