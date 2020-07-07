Scott Brennan Clair
Naples - Scott Brennan Clair, 53, Naples, FL, passed away on June 11, 2020. He was born on Staten Island, NY to Hilda and the late Thomas E. Clair, Jr. He attended Concord high school, Embry Riddle University and Baruch College. He majored in journalism and was assistant editor at both the Naples Daily News and the Mobile Press Register. Scott is survived by his wife Laura, son Aiden, mother Hilda and brothers Thomas and Jeffrey.