Scott T. Harder
Naples - Scott T. Harder, 56, of Naples, FL passed away Friday, December 6, at the Vitas Hospice facility in Naples. Scott was born on December 8, 1962 in Kingston, NY to the late Ann (Fitzsimmons) Simmons and Kenneth Harder. He spent his early years in Saugerties, NY and was a graduate of Saugerties High School. Shortly after graduation Scott relocated to Florida where he worked in the hospitality and computer services industries. He loved to play golf and was an avid fan of the New York Yankees and New York Giants. Scott is survived by his wife Cathy Bradley, stepson Michael Dolny, brothers Michael Harder (Caren) and Patrick Harder (Lee Ellen), sisters Julie Harder and Kathleen Harder, and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents and sister Christine Williamson. Per his wishes, Scott's body was donated for the benefit of medical research. A remembrance service will be held privately.
Published in Naples Daily News from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019