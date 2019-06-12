Services
Scott Taft St. John Obituary
Scott Taft St. John

Naples - Scott T. St. John, age 55 passed away in Naples, Fl. on Sunday, June 9th, 2019. He was born in Abington, PA to Doris (Frye) St. John and the late N. Wayne St. John.

Scott graduated from Central Bucks East High School in Buckingham, PA and Johnson and Wales University in Providence, RI with a B.S. in Culinary Arts. Scott worked in the restaurant and country club management field. Over the years, he worked at Naples Bath and Tennis, Pippins, The Audubon Club, The Commons Club and Moose Lodge #1782.

Scott is survived by his mother, Doris F. St. John of Lancaster, PA., son, Nicholas of Santa Cruz, CA., brother Steven W., husband of Bonnie (Smith) St. John of Lancaster, PA, niece Kelly C. St. John of Millersville, PA. and step-mother Mary M St. John of Mountville, PA. He was preceded n death by his father, N. Wayne St. John of Bernville, PA

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements by Legacy Options, LLC. Online condolences can be given at LegacyOptions.com
Published in Naples Daily News on June 12, 2019
