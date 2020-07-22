1/1
Sean Hurley
1995 - 2020
Sean Hurley

Isles of Capri, Naples - Sean Hurley, 25, of Isle of Capri, Naples, Florida has left us to "Go Fishing" in heaven. Sean was born June 6th 1995 at Naples Community Hospital to Scott and Sandy Hurley. He graduated from Lely High School. Sean has been employed at Condee Cooling and Electric of Marco Island; he greatly loved his job and the people he worked with.

He is survived by his parents, Scott and Sandy Hurley; sister, Meagan Hurley and his partner in life, Amanda Massey.

With Sean's love of his family and friends, he would want to say, "To all of those who think of me, be happy as I go out to sea. If others wonder why I'm missin', just tell'em I've gone fishin."

Come join us for a Celebration of Sean's Life on Saturday, July 25th at 6:00 p.m. at Dolphin Point on Isles of Capri. Please car pool and park at the Capri Christian Church or the Tarpon Club Marina parking lot (overflow only at the empty lot across from the Island Gypsy). Please arrive early as we will be shuttling and golf carting you to Dolphin Point for the celebration. The family asks that you follow the CDC guidelines for COVID-19.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Sean's memory may be made to the Captains for Clean Water at www.captainsforcleanwater.org.

Visit Sean's Tribute at www.muller-thompson.com to share memories, photos or light a candle.




Published in Naples Daily News from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
Celebration of Life
06:00 PM
Dolphin Point on Isles of Capri
July 22, 2020
I am really sadden to hear about his passing. He was always so nice. He always said hello and was super down to earth when I did run into him and Amanda boating at Keewaydin. RIP and know that you are missed.
Cassandra
Acquaintance
July 22, 2020
Rest in Peace my LHS friend.
Mr. Dooley
Coworker
