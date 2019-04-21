|
Selda Marsha (Franzblau) Thalheimer
Naples, FL
THALHEIMER, Selda Marsha
(Franzblau), age 93, longtime Naples resident and owner of Thalheimer's Auction Gallery passed away Friday, March 1, 2019.
Selda was born on August 8, 1925 in Brooklyn, New York to
Samuel and Hannah Franzblau. She
attended City College in Brooklyn, until the day she recieved her guild card. This card solidified a dream to perform on broadway and eventually became a reality when Selda was cast in a number of offbroadway productions. From there she never looked back… that is until she met, William
Bill Thalheimer, was an auctioneer by trade and swept Selda off her feet. Meeting on the boardwalk in Atlantic City it didn't take long, about a week actually, for her to fall madly in love, and before she knew it she was Mrs.
After a move to Arkansas in the 40's and three sons later, Larry, Mo, and Curly, just kidding, Sandy, Bruce, and
Howard, Selda and Bill found themselves in Miami, Florida. After seeing the auction scene Miami had to offer it was Selda's idea to take a chance and travel across the newly built Alligator Alley to a small fishing village on the west coast called Naples.
That was the start of an exciting life and career in the town they eventually called home. Founded in 1968,
Thalheimer's Auction Gallery started as a small auction house on the East Trail and grew to be, at the time, one of the most popular nightly attractions the town had ever seen. Though Bill was the face and purveyor of the auction
gallery, Selda was his right hand woman and the driving force behind the scenes, often coming up with jewelry designs and making connections throughout the community. Bill passed away in 1979 and Selda's sons Sandy and Bruce took over while she served as the matriarch of the family and gallery. Selda's role continued until the auction gallery closed in 1996.
A lover of novel and playwriting Selda wrote many plays and a couple of novels under the pseudonym Sydney Marsh. Her love of performing never wavered and if you were ever invited to a dinner party at her pink house on Naples Bay you could bet your bottom dollar you would be asked to perform alongside her.
Selda is preceded in death by her father and mother
Samuel and Hannah Franzblau, brother Bert Franzblau,
husband William (Bill) Thalheimer, son Bruce Thalheimer, and nephew Paul Franzblau.
She is survived by her two sons, Sandy and Howard
Thalheimer; grandchildren, Billy, Haley, Reagan, and Ben Thalheimer; daughter-in-laws, Nancy and Erikka Thalheimer, nieces Claudia (Richard) Thorn, Stephanie (Steve) Hamblen, and Linda Franzblau; and great grandnieces and nephews.
Selda and the Thalheimer Family have always been
committed to helping cancer patients and their families. Donations in Selda's honor can be made to the Cancer
Alliance of Naples (CAN).
Published in Naples Daily News on Apr. 21, 2019