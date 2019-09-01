Services
Families First Funeral Care & Cremation Center
1328 Dean Forest Rd
Savannah, GA 31405
(912) 777-4473
Shannon Elease Wallen


1970 - 2019
Savannah, GA - Shannon Elease Wallen passed away on August 19th, 2019 in Savannah, GA. She was 48 years old. Shannon was born October 2, 1970 in Columbia, SC. In 1976 her family moved to Naples, FL where she graduated from Naples High School. Shannon loved going to sunsets on the beach, watching her beloved Denver Broncos & enjoying the company of her many friends. Shannon is predeceased by her father Johnnie Ray Wallen of Pensacola, FL. She is survived by her mother Charletta Wallen of Naples, FL, sisters Sonja Rae Wallen of Savannah, GA, Stacy Reed Wallen Eggleston of Boca Raton, FL, her aunts Sharon Bartlett of Arden, NC, and Charlene Wallen of Asheville, NC, and nieces Sophia Morekis of Atlanta, GA and Kaylee Eggleston of Boca Raton, FL. A Celebration of her life will take place at a future date in Naples, FL & Savannah, GA. Donations can be made in Shannon's memory to St. Matthews House/Jill's Place Retreat Center, 2601 Airport Rd South, Naples FL, 34112.
Published in Naples Daily News on Sept. 1, 2019
