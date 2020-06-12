Sharon Asher



Sharen Smith Asher, 87, passed away peacefully on June 5, 2020 at Avow Hospice of Naples. She was born October 2, 1932, in Elyria, Ohio, the daughter of Clyde and Eunice (Peer) Smith.



Sharen graduated from Lorain High School, Class of 1950. Following graduation, she attended the University of Wisconsin for 2 years and graduated from Case Western Reserve University with a degree in Biology in 1954. Sharen went on to become a registered Medical Technologist working 17 years at Fairview Hospital in Cleveland, Ohio. She married Robert C. Asher in 1955 and celebrated 64 years of marriage last August. Sharen and Bob shared many happy hours sailing with friends around the Great Lakes. They were active members of the Cleveland Yacht Club and the CYC Star Fleet on Lake Erie. Sharen served as Secretary/Treasurer of the fleet for many years and was affectionately known as Fleet Mother.



Sharen and her family moved to Naples in 1972, where she gave tirelessly to the numerous organizations. She devoted her time to many different volunteer organizations, such as P.A.L. Naples Gators, Naples High athletics, Physicians Regional Hospital, and her HOA Board. She loved the competition of sports and following the Naples Golden Eagles and Dartmouth football where her son John played. Sharen also had a fondness for animals which lead her to be a founding member of Volunteer Services for Animals. She dedicated 16 years to the organization, helping animals in need of a home and care. Sharen enjoyed watching football, having cocktails with friends, and watching her favorite sports teams including the Florida Gators, Wisconsin Badgers, and Cleveland Indians. Weekends were spent enjoying as many games as she and Bob could watch. She also enjoyed cheering and attending her grandchildren's various sports and activities throughout their school years.



She would be proud of the legacy she passed onto to her son and grandchildren for volunteering. She is survived by her husband Robert C. Asher and son John P. Asher, daughter-in-law Laura Asher, and grandchildren Lindsay and Will Asher. Due to the pandemic, service will be held privately. Donations can be made to Avow Hospice of Naples in honor of Sharen.









