|
|
Sharon Elaine Fankhauser
Naples - Born 1/28/1931 in Toledo Ohio to Virgil Don Tuner and Doris Baxter Turner.
Graduated from Ottawa Hills high school in Toledo, Ohio in 1948. Graduated from Ward-Belmont Junior college in Nashville, Tennessee in 1950. Graduated from Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois in 1952 where she was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta.
In 1953 married to Peter Graeme Douglas who was also a graduate from Northwestern University. Lived in Toledo, Ohio where they had two daughters, Shelley Sue and Roni Kay.
In 1965 the family moved to Lake Worth, Florida where they started the Atlantic Vault com.
Married Bill Fankhauser, a family friend in 1989. Became stepmother to Tara Fankhauser, Kelly Styacich (Mark) and Karla Aaron.
Survivors include her loving husband, Bill; daughters Shelley Guerre, Tara Fankhauser, Kelly Styacich (Mark), Karla Aaron; 2 Sons-in-law: Tom Gillingham and Mark Styacich; brother and sister-in-law Ron and Sissy Turner; 5 grandsons; Michael, Zachary, Scott, Erik, Jacob; 1 granddaughter Chelsea; and 2 great grandsons, Jude and Cooper.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to:
2900 Rocky Point Dr. Tampa, Florida 33607
A cause dear to her heart.
Published in Naples Daily News from May 14 to May 17, 2020