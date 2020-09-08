1/1
Sharon H. Duross
Sharon H. Duross

Naples, FL - Mrs. Sharon H. Duross (nee Hurst), 73, returned to the Lord on September 5, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Eugene Hurst and Ethel L. Hurst. Sharon was the mother of Michael Kohnen and Adam Kohnen. Sharon has two living brothers, Spencer and Mitch. Sharon was originally from St. Louis, MO and now resides in Ave Maria, FL with her loving husband, Robert Duross. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Ave Maria Parish. For online condolences, please visit www.fullernaples.com.






Published in Naples Daily News from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Fuller Brothers Funeral Home Inc
3125 W Atlantic Blvd
Pompano Beach, FL 33069
954-366-3758
