Sharon R. Ciancia
Sharon R. Ciancia

Lecanto - Sharon R. Ciancia, 73, of Lecanto, FL, passed away peacefully at Vitas Hospice in Lecanto, Florida on August 29, 2020, at 5 PM.

Sharon was born and raised in Naples, Florida and moved to Citrus County, Florida in 2005. She was an active member of Moose Lodge 2112 in Lecanto, Florida. She leaves behind her loving husband of 36 years, Ralph J. Ciancia, 4 loving children, Viki Pettit, Court Pettit, Terry Ciancia, and Kim Arnett, a sister, Melinda Beatty of Naples, Florida. She also leaves behind numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as many friends. She was an amazing cook and baker, and those blessed to be invited to one of her parties, could not wait until the next invitation, as her cooking and baking were out of this world. She was loved by so many and will be deeply missed.




Published in Naples Daily News from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
