|
|
Sheryl Ann (Tippy) Bell, beloved mother, wife, Shu-Shu (grandmother), sister, and friend unexpectedly passed away in the comfort of her home in Marco Island, Florida on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at the age of 61. She was born March 18, 1958 in Hobart, IN to the late Melvin "Mel" and Elizabeth "Betty" Tippy. After graduating from Crown Point High School in 1976, she moved to Marco Island in 1980 with her then husband, Jim Prange. Their twelve-year marriage nurtured the start of a real estate business and brought to life Sheryl's ultimate purpose on this Earth when she became the mother to their two daughters, Amber (Prange) Richardson and Nikki (Prange) Carroll. Although Jim and Sheryl's marriage did not last, they set the gold standard for co-parenting and found their way back to being the best of friends through the love and support of Sheryl's husband, Brian Bell, and Jim's wife, Missy Prange. Sheryl worked a number of jobs on the Island, but the majority of her professional career was spent at Rookies Bar and Grill (where she met the love of her life and husband of twenty-four years, Brian), South Beach Hair, and Sascha's Salon. To know her was to love her. She had the most infectious smile, the most vibrant personality, the warmest hugs, and the most genuine, loving heart. She truly was an angel on earth, whose loyalty, generosity and kindness extended to all those she met, as she saw the best in everyone. In addition to her husband, Sheryl's greatest joys in life were her girls, Amber and Nikki, her grandchildren, and their dog, Bucky. Sheryl is survived by her husband, Brian; daughters, Amber (Bobby) Richardson and Nikki (Rob) Carroll; grandchildren, Austin and Colie Carroll, Rhett and Reese Richardson; brother, Robert (Valerie) Tippy; sister, Debbie (Greg) Noel; brothers-in-law, Bruce (Laura) Bell and Brad (Tennie) Bell; nieces and nephews, Chrissie Dugas, Andrea (Nate) Zintek, Brian (Val) Tippy, Katelyn (Clayton) Kelley, Natalie Noel, Rachel Noel, Taylor Bell, and Raygan Bell; Godchildren, Tanner and Sierra Prange; father and mother-in-law, Bill and Beth Bell; and mother-in-love, Pat Prange. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mel and Betty Tippy, her aunt, Mildred Kasicky, and a number of close friends and family members. Sheryl is in very good hands as she is surrounded by a number of those she loved and lost. A Celebration of Life will be held in her honor at Hodges-Josberger Funeral Home on Marco Island on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Sheryl's name to the following: •Guardian Angels of Naples Foundation •This foundation was extremely helpful to Brian and Sheryl after their dog, Bucky, was diagnosed with Diabetes. •Checks should be mailed to: Guardian Angels of Naples Foundation, P.O. Box 10376, Naples, FL 34101. •Reese Elizabeth Richardson •Sheryl's granddaughter, Reese, has Down syndrome and underwent open heart surgery in March to correct a congenital heart defect common in children with trisomy 21. All donations will assist the Richardson family in paying for Reese's surgery and required therapies. Sheryl spent the majority of the last eight months of her life helping to care for Reese. •Please make checks payable to Reese Elizabeth Richardson and mail to: The Richardson Family, 6155 Stonewood Court, Naples, FL 34112. Sheryl will be forever missed, yet always loved and remembered. Her spirit will live on in all those who loved her. The family would appreciate any favorite stories, memories, or photos of her to be shared on this site.
Published in Naples Daily News on June 21, 2019