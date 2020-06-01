Shirlean Langdon Hackman died suddenly at home. She grew up in Hinckley, IL. and lived in Illinois most of her adult life until 1999 when she and her husband, Steve, moved to Marco Island, Fl. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dean and Shirley (Tillie) Langdon. She is survived by, Steve, her loving husband of 37 years, beloved dog ,Max, sister, Sharon (Sharona) Bauer, Aunt Ronalee Johnson, many special cousins, in laws, several nieces, nephews and friends in every corner of the world. Shirlean had a very accomplished career starting with Midweek Publications in DeKalb, IL. as vice president and also this is where she met Steve. She then moved onto 20+ years as an executive in the American Chamber of Commerce. She was Executive director in Mendota, IL., Champaign Urbana, IL., and Danville, IL. for 5-7 years in each location. She was a major influence for Economic Development in all of these cities. She also spent 10 years as a teacher for the Institute of Organizational Management and was elected "Teacher of the Year" of this national organization. Upon moving to Marco Island, FL, she was semi-retired and still involved doing consulting work with several Chamber of Commerces around the country where she had built strong relationships with Association members and directors. Shirlean was always the one to host dinner parties, celebrations and holidays where she made everyone feel welcome. She loved being involved, supportive and participating member of the community. She and Steve have enjoyed traveling extensively worldwide and have made numerous friends along the way. They shared many wonderful memories from their fantastic trips and adventures. She was a very special person and mentor that affected so many. There will be a Celebration of Life on Sunday June 7th at CJ'S on the Bay from 2-4. A memorial in her honor will be held in Hinckley, IL. in the fall. The location and date is to be determined. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Cancer Society on her behalf.
Published in Marco Eagle from Jun. 1 to Jun. 5, 2020.