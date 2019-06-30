|
|
Shirley B. Jennings
Naples - Shirley B. Jennings, age 91, passed away peacefully on June 21, 2019 after a 7 week illness. Shirley and her husband came to Naples in 1975 as part time residents and settled permanently here in 1984. Born in Toledo Ohio, she and her husband were fortunate to experience living in many states and traveling extensively. Shirley was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Naples and a Charter Member of the Lakewood Country Club where she was very active in the ladies activities. Last August they moved to Lely Palms Senior Living after 43 years in Lakewood. Survivors include Byron E. Jennings her husband of 72 years; her daughter Barbara Sue O'Toole (Patrick, deceased) of Annapolis, Maryland; two Grandchildren John B. O'Toole, Sr. (Elaina) and Jennifer R. Krebs (Brian); two great-grandchildren John B. O'Toole Jr. and Reagan R. O'Toole. She is also survived by her sister Mary Rose Stein of Elyria, Ohio, nephews Bob Stein (Deb), David Stein, Peter Stein, Robert Krupp Jr. and niece Sheila McMillen. Final resting will be in the Columbarium of the First United Methodist Church. A memorial service will be held at a later time. Those wishing to give memorial contributions are asked to consider First United Methodist Church or Avow Hospice.
Published in Naples Daily News on June 30, 2019