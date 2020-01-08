|
|
Shirley H. Gray
Naples - Shirley H. Gray (Grant), 88, of Naples, FL, formerly from Acton and Westford MA, died peacefully at Avow Hospice in Naples, FL on January 6, 2020 after a long, courageous battle with cancer.
Shirley is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, William J. Gray and two children; her daughter Kathleen Foley (and husband Timothy) of Naples, FL and her son William Gray (and wife Kim ) of Litchfield, NH. Shirley was a beloved "Mimi" and leaves behind 5 grandchildren whom she adored; Samantha Foley, William Foley, Sean Gray, Nicole Gray and Michael Gray.
Shirley was predeceased by her dear sister, Aide Sullivan in 2018. Shirley also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins and many close friends.
She was born in Reading, MA on October 26, 1931 to parents Addison W. and Alice E. (Sargeant) Grant. Shirley graduated from Arlington High School in 1949 and then obtained her associates degree in Commercial Science from Boston University in 1951.
Shirley began her career as a medical secretary in 1951 in Boston MA and ended her career, retiring in 1990 from Digital Equipment Corp in Maynard, MA. In between, Shirley was also an entrepreneur, opening the Candlewood Restaurant in Acton MA with her sister and mother. In her spare time, she was a member of the Acton Women's Bowling league and the Wayside Chapter of Sweet Adelines.
Shirley's zest for life was infectious and she left her mark everywhere she went but especially on the hearts of her family and many, many dear friends. She was always personally involved and supportive in her children and grandchildren's lives despite the distance. She loved to travel, play cards and golf. She loved to organize get togethers or just nights out with friends, she ran the bridge club for many years in her current home and organized neighborhood pool parties. She was an avid cook and above all else, loved to spend time with family and friends in her home.
"Don't despair even though tears may flow down like a river, are not the best beloved of years around our hearts forever." - Emily Bronte
She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
A celebration of life will be held in late January or early February in Naples FL when the family can be gathered.
In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to a cancer or Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in memory of Shirley H. Gray to support cancer research and patient care at: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or via www.dana-farber.org/gift.
Published in Naples Daily News from Jan. 8 to Jan. 12, 2020