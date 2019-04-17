|
|
Shirley Jean Starr
Naples, FL
Shirley Jean Starr died early Monday morning on April 15 at Avow Hospice in Naples. Shirley was born on November 3, 1929 the daughter of Paul and Isabel Schaffner. She graduated from Purdue University in 1951 and moved to Charleston, West Virginia with her first husband
Richard Louis Pecsok.
In 1981 Shirley married Albert Starr and they spent 38 glorious years together. They enjoyed time in Charleston, West Virginia and have been permanent residents of Naples since 2004. Shirley taught math in Charleston, WV at secondary schools and at the college level. Shirley was an active member of P.E.O., Chapter HI and a longtime active member of Vanderbilt Presbyterian Church.
She is survived by her husband, Albert Starr and three
children; Deborah Mellinger and husband Si Bell of High Point, NC, Dr. James (Barbara) Pecsok of Chesapeake, VA, and Dr. Thomas (Ella) Pecsok of Virginia Beach, VA. She is also survived by two step-children; Amanda Starr and
husband Don Hassan of Providence, RI, and Matthew (Sophie) Starr of Norwich, VT; a sister Sue (Roger) Watkins of Sun City, FL; 12 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Ann Schaffner Reed and son-in-law, Dan Mellinger.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, April 20 at 11am in the Sanctuary at Vanderbilt Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Vanderbilt Presbyterian Church or Avow Hospice.
Published in Naples Daily News on Apr. 17, 2019