Shirley M. McLean



Naples - Shirley Mclean, resident of Naples, Florida, passed away at her home at age of 73 on Tuesday June 18, 2019. Shirley was born in New Jersey on July 13, 1945. She was raised by her parents Hazel and John Morgan along with her brother John Morgan II. Shirley and Her husband Stephen moved to Naples in 1979, where they have resided for 40 years. Naples is where they called home and they raised their family. Shirley met her husband Stephen while they were both working at F W Woolworth's in Audubon NJ. They married they same year. That was the start of their 50 year marriage. Shirley worked at Dillard's for 25 years.



Shirley leaves her devoted husband Stephen G Mclean of 50 years, daughter Stephanie Helmer and her husband Jason Helmer, daughter Stacey Donovan and her husband Curtis Donovan, her grandchildren Sydney Donovan, Samantha Donovan and Beckham Donovan and her brother John Morgan II. She was preceded in death by her daughter Shelley McLean.



The family will be accepting friends at her visitation Saturday June 29 2pm-4pm at Fuller Funeral Home 1625 Pine Ridge Road, Naples Florida Published in Naples Daily News from June 23 to June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary