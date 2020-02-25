|
Shirley M. Watson
Shirley M. Watson, age 88, passed away peacefully and surrounded by her loved ones on February 24, 2020. She was born in Canton, Ohio on January 8th, 1932 to JK and Pat Watson. Shirley was proceeded in death by her husband Burtis Lash.
Shirley loved working with her hands and crafting; she did beautiful needlepoint, afghans, and quilts. She was very involved with her church, Shepherd of the Glades Lutheran Church; she sang in the choir, did cookies & coffee on Sundays, and was involved with their quilting guild, Sew Sew. Shirley was a proficient ball room dancer; she loved gliding across the dance floor with her dance partners.
Shirley was a very loyal employee working at the Sugardale Foods meat packing plant in Ohio for many years, and in management at Fotomat (Kodak) until she moved to Florida in 1978. She finished her career at Publix Supermarkets in the Deli working as a Deli associate & manager in 1999.
Shirley loved her family and was proceeded in death by her son Dusty Catlin. She is survived by her daughter Tee (David) VanMeter, Son Brett Payne, Daughter Missie Oberlin, daughter Toni (Richard) Tanner and stepson Richard Lash. Grandchildren: Jarrett (Becky) Payne, Brittany Payne, Sterling Payne, Heather Payne, Elijah (Heidi) Hahe, Isaac Hahe. Great-grandchildren: Aizen Payne, Malakai Guerrier, Zavian Guerrier, Marissa Tanner and Jacob Tanner.
She is also survived by her siblings: Pat Hanvey, Barb (Bill) Lind, Charlotte (Wayne) Wickersham, Doris (Don) Radercheck, Jane Watson, and Jim Watson (Gef Frost).
A memorial service will be held at The Shepherd of the Glades Lutheran Church on Thursday February 27th at 4:30 with a reception to follow at the Fellowship Hall.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Avow Hospice House of Naples.
Published in Naples Daily News from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020