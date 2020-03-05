Services
Shirley May Napierkowski

Bonita Springs - On A peaceful Sunday afternoon on the 1st of March, the spirit of our beloved matriarch and pillar of family strength, Shirley May Napierkowski, was released into the loving embrace of God. At her side at the start of her new journey were her husband John, her son Scott, her sister Diane and close family members and dear friends. Although we share this news with great sadness and heavy hearts, we also celebrate her toughness, spirit, and refusal to surrender to her body's limitations in her twilight years. She has left all of her pain behind as she is not of this world for evermore. She is in the loving and healing embrace of God and now knows true peace. We carry her forever in our hearts. Shirley was preceded in death by her mother, Gladys H Furyesz (née Rawa), and Father Stephen M Furyesz, both of Erie, PA, her eldest brother John S Furyesz of Erie, and her first husband Frank S. Napierkowski of Erie. She is survived by John Christ, her husband of 30 years, son Scott Napierkowski of Bonita Springs, FL, Diane Bond and husband Bill also of Bonita Springs, her youngest brother and wife Richard and Sharon Furyesz of Erie, PA, Niece Tammy Blount and husband Jack also of Erie and Niece Linda Stanger and husband Eric of Montrose, CO. In lieu of flowers and gifts, we ask that you please make a generous donation to the Humane Society of your choice in Shirley's name.
Published in Naples Daily News from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -